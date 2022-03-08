Siblings Raised $124M With False Crypto Hype, SEC Says

By Elise Hansen (March 8, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accused a brother-sister pair of violating securities laws in their sale of a cryptocurrency called Ormeus Coin, while the brother faces additional criminal charges, according to New York federal court filings. The SEC alleged that John Barksdale and his sister JonAtina Barksdale, who also goes by "Tina," offered and sold subscription packages in a multilevel marketing business called Ormeus Global SA as well as an associated digital asset called Ormeus Coin. The siblings failed to register either product as a security, lied about Ormeus Coin's backing and used investor funds for personal uses...

