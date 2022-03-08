Judge Albright Has More New Patent Rules For WDTX

By Andrew Karpan (March 8, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas has sent down another round of standing orders, this time mandating that almost all hearings in his court will automatically take place via video amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and establishing some new procedures for the many venue fights in the court. The latest flurry of procedural mandates from the federal judge came down Monday. The only judge operating out of the Western District's federal courthouse in Waco, Judge Albright has accumulated around a quarter of the country's patent lawsuits since the former Bracewell LLP patent lawyer was appointed by former President...

