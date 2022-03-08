Lone Star Drops $401M On UK Student Housing Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (March 8, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- A Lone Star Funds affiliate has purchased 11 student housing properties in the U.K. from student housing developer Unite Students for £306 million ($401 million), according to an announcement Tuesday from the seller. The portfolio spans more than a half-dozen cities and the properties have a combined 4,488 beds, Unite Students said in the announcement. With the sale, Unite has now wrapped up a "disposal programme" the firm put in place in 2019, the student housing developer said. "These disposals have increased the focus of our portfolio in the strongest university cities and ensure our ability to sustain rental growth over...

