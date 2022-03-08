Twitter, Profs Say Anti-Counterfeit Bill Is Bad For TM Law

By Jasmin Jackson (March 8, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- A coalition including Twitter and eBay and a group of academics implored congressional leaders on Tuesday to kill an anti-counterfeit bill known as the Shop Safe Act, arguing that it would drastically change how trademarks are enforced and stifle small businesses. In a letter by 38 trade organizations and companies and another letter by 29 professors, the groups urged Sens. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to exclude the proposed anti-counterfeit policy from an overarching bipartisan competition bill that would combine the Senate's U.S. Innovation and Competition Act and the...

