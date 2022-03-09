Pa. Home Care Co. Tweaked Rates To Lower OT Pay, Suit Says

By Matthew Santoni (March 9, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania home care agency adjusted its employees' hourly pay downward if they were regularly scheduled to work overtime, despite settling a lawsuit over similar claims in 2019, a proposed federal class action said. Proposed lead plaintiff Shameda Madia Williams said Patriot Home Care Inc. and its parent company lowered employees' hourly pay if they worked more than 40 hours a week, so the caregivers would be getting less per hour during their regular work hours and their overtime hours than they would at the rates they got when they were hired. The company had already settled a substantially similar lawsuit,...

