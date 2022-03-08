DC Circ. Considers Fight Over Trump-Era Bump Stock Ban

By Khorri Atkinson (March 8, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday skeptically examined a request from gun owners and advocacy groups to vacate a lower court's dismissal of their lawsuit seeking to block a Trump-era classification of semiautomatic rifles equipped with bump stocks as machine guns. None of the three judges on the panel indicated which way they were leaning, but they did pose several probing questions at arguing attorneys as they sought to determine whether the statutory definition of machine guns encompasses bump stocks — pieces of plastic that make semiautomatic weapons fully automatic — under a December 2018 final rule of the Bureau of Alcohol,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS