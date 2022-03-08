Insurers Must Face Builder's Bid For $32.5M Deal Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (March 8, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge said Tuesday that two Zurich units can't get out of a construction company's lawsuit seeking indemnification on a $32.5 million settlement over a car accident allegedly caused by negligent roadwork, finding no basis to conclude at this point that the insurers' coverage obligations weren't triggered. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle said Knife River Corp. can continue its suit against Zurich American Insurance Co. and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. in which the company has claimed it is owed coverage as an additional insured under the $7 million policies its subcontractor, AWP Inc., held with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS