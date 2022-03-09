Groups Flag 'Unethical' Detention Psychologist To Calif. Board

By Alyssa Aquino (March 9, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Immigration advocates urged the California Board of Psychology to investigate a psychologist at the Otay Mesa Detention Center who they say has a record of negligent and dismissive treatment that increased the risk of detainees harming themselves or others. Nonprofits Freedom for Immigrants, Al Otro Lado and seven other advocacy organizations submitted a complaint to the BOP on Tuesday, on behalf of a dozen immigrants who have been treated by Hrysso Fernbach while detained in Otay Mesa. Based on reports compiled over a two-year period, Fernbach has a pattern of unethical and unprofessional behavior toward detainees, including mocking them and accusing...

