Domino's Franchisee Allegedly Skimped On Drivers' Costs

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 9, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Domino's franchise owner has been hit with a proposed collective action in Pennsylvania federal court alleging that delivery drivers were given inadequate reimbursement for expenses related to using their own vehicles for work, causing their net pay to fall below the minimum wage. Delivery driver Melissa Stansbury filed her suit on Tuesday against Todd Barrick and his company Barrick Enterprises Inc, which owns multiple Domino's locations. In her complaint, Stansbury claimed that once drivers paid for gas and maintenance for their cars, Barrick's per-mile fuel reimbursement policy didn't amount to much — falling below the IRS business mileage rate of...

