Insurer Drops Coverage Suit Against American Airlines

By Josh Liberatore (March 9, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- A CSAA Insurance Group unit dropped its lawsuit seeking to free itself of potentially having to cover American Airlines for workers' compensation the airline paid to employees who were injured while riding in a truck operated by one of the insurer's policyholders. CSAA General Insurance Co. and American Airlines on Tuesday filed a stipulation and order to dismiss without prejudice, ending the insurer's suit asking a Nevada federal court to determine its obligations to defend and indemnify Gilberto Garcia in negligence lawsuits brought against him in Nevada state court by the airline and the injured employees. The parties did not provide...

