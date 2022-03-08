Jury Invalidates Sherwin-Williams Beverage Can Coating IP

By Matthew Santoni (March 8, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- PPG Industries beat a patent infringement lawsuit from Sherwin-Williams Co. over beverage can coatings when a Pittsburgh federal jury found Tuesday that Sherwin's patents shouldn't have been granted because PPG had invented the coating first. The jury came to its verdict after deliberating for about five hours over two days before reaching its verdict invalidating five of Sherwin's patents. Sherwin-Williams had sued PPG in 2017, claiming the rival company had copied its can coating product that was free ofbisphenol A, or BPA, a plastic ingredient that has raised health concerns in recent years; but jurors accepted PPG's defense that it had...

