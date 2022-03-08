Shell Cleared Of $30M Texas Oil Contract Interference Claim

By Katie Buehler (March 8, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Houston, Texas, jury on Tuesday cleared a Shell unit of a claim that the oil giant sidestepped a Genesis Energy LP unit's oil supply agreement with a petroleum products manufacturer and cost the competitor more than $30 million in damages. In a 10-2 vote, the jury found that Shell Trading (US) Co. had not tortiously interfered with two contracts GEL Tex Marketing LLC had with Lazarus Energy LLC related to providing crude oil to a Nixon, Texas, refinery and selling the refined products. The verdict was handed down after roughly two days of deliberations following a four-week trial in the 281st District...

