Wiley Rein Rehires PBS Deputy GC As Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 9, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP has rehired an attorney who spent the past decade as the vice president and deputy general counsel of the Public Broadcasting Service, and got his legal start with Wiley. Craig Sperling joins Wiley's telecom, media and technology practice in Washington, D.C., as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Sperling began his legal career there in 1997 as a communications and corporate attorney. In an email to Law360 Wednesday, Sperling called rejoining his former firm an easy decision. "After a decade at PBS working with smart, dedicated and collegial professionals, I wanted to find a place where I would...

