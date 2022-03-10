Lee Ruling Highlights Notice Rules For Director Nominations

By Gail Weinstein, Steven Epstein and Warren de Wied (March 10, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- In Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC v. Lee Enterprises Inc., the Delaware Chancery Court reviewed the decision by the board of directors of Lee Enterprises to reject the director nominations notice provided by its dissident stockholder, Strategic Investment Opportunities. Opportunities is an affiliate of hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC, which is amid a hostile takeover bid for Lee. In its Feb. 14 ruling, the court readily found that the nomination notice did not comply with Lee's advance notice bylaw requirements. Then, the court applied an enhanced scrutiny standard of review to determine whether Lee's directors had breached their fiduciary duties by not...

