Ala. Congressman Beats Capitol Riot Incitement Suit

By Lauren Berg (March 9, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- Rep. Mo Brooks escaped Rep. Eric Swalwell's lawsuit accusing the Republican lawmaker of helping incite the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after a D.C. federal judge ruled Wednesday that Brooks' speech to a crowd was constitutionally protected. U.S. District Court Amit P. Mehta's order comes after he indicated last month that he would dismiss the claims against the Alabama Republican, saying that the allegations against Brooks don't support a plausible inference that his words were intended to produce imminent disorder. The deadly Capitol riot was led by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who told crowds that President...

