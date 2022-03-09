Keep Info Updated To Avoid 6 GHz Interference, FCC Warns

By Christopher Cole (March 9, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- Fixed microwave operators in the 6 gigahertz band need to keep up-to-date records in a key database to prevent interference from unlicensed users, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday. The FCC issued a notice cautioning incumbent users that failing to provide accurate records to the Universal Licensing System, or ULS, could result in harmful interference from standard-power unlicensed operations in parts of the 6 GHz band. The FCC's admonishment comes a little more than two months after broadcasters lost a legal challenge to the FCC's spectrum-sharing arrangement for the band. In a contentious move, the FCC opened parts of the band for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS