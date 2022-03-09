Female Winter Olympian Looks To Arbitrate Bias Claims

By Joyce Hanson (March 9, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- A female bobsled and skeleton bobsled Olympian has filed a request for arbitration against the International Olympic Committee and the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, saying she seeks to end gender discrimination within the Olympic bobsled qualification system. Female bobsled and skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo claims she and other women were excluded from competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to discrimination. (Courtesy of Zach Ancell) Simidele Adeagbo, a Canadian–Nigerian athlete who competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics as the first African and Black woman racer in the skeleton event, filed her request on Tuesday, accusing the Olympic bobsled qualification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS