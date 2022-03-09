Walmart Can't Get Fall Suit Tossed Over 'Obvious' Spill Hazard

By Jonathan Capriel (March 9, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge rejected Walmart's bid to toss a slip-and-fall suit claiming a coffee puddle caused a customer to almost do "the splits" in the produce department, ruling that the court can't find that a brown liquid on a brown floor is an open and obvious hazard. U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole said Tuesday that a jury will have to decide if Patsy Adams could have clearly seen the spilled coffee on the floor of the Franklin, Ohio, supercenter. "Here, the Court cannot say, as a matter of law, that the small puddle of light brown coffee on a...

