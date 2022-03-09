V&E Steers Tidewater In $190M Deal For Maritime Services Co.

By Charlie Innis (March 9, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- Tidewater, an operator of offshore ships guided by Vinson & Elkins LLP, said Wednesday it plans to buy maritime services company Swire Pacific Offshore in a deal worth $190 million that will help it expand its shipping fleet. The deal calls for Tidewater Inc. to buy Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Ltd., for $42 million in cash and with an issuance of 8.1 million Jones Act warrants. Each of the deal's warrants can be exchanged for one share of Tidewater stock at the price of $0.001 per share, according to the announcement. The deal values...

