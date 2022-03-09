DWS Usurps National Express With £595M Stagecoach Buy

By Benjamin Horney (March 9, 2022, 1:36 PM EST) -- An affiliate of DWS Infrastructure, advised by Freshfields, will buy Herbert Smith-led Scottish transport group Stagecoach for about £594.9 ($784 million), the companies said Wednesday, negating a previous deal between the target and U.K. peer National Express. The agreement calls for Inframobility UK Bidco Ltd. to pay 105 pence in cash for each share of Stagecoach Group PLC, according to a statement. Inframobility UK Bidco is owned by Pan-European Infrastructure III SCSp, a fund managed by investment firm DWS, which was spun off from Deutsche Bank AG in 2018. The two companies will work to provide public and private transportation options...

