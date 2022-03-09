Consumers Miss Out On Dieselgate Over Formatting Row

By Christopher Crosby (March 9, 2022, 5:00 PM GMT) -- A judge blocked dozens of consumers from joining the Dieselgate emissions class action on Wednesday after their lawyers unsuccessfully challenged the way Leigh Day had managed the process of registering thousands of claims. High Court Master Barbara Fontaine refused to grant the British consumers relief from sanctions that would have allowed them to join thousands of other claimants in a major class action accusing car giants, including Audi, of cheating on emissions standards. Master Fontaine did not give the reasons for her decisions but said a written judgment would follow. The dispute comes after a law firm based in Liverpool, northwest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS