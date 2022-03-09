House Judiciary Members Want DOJ Probe Into Amazon 'Lies'

By Bryan Koenig (March 9, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler and lawmakers from both parties referred Amazon to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday for a possible criminal obstruction of Congress investigation for allegedly lying to the panel about not giving preference to Amazon offerings in customer searches. Nadler, a New York Democrat, and the other representatives asked Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to investigate whether the online retail giant lied during a committee investigation into digital markets competition. Their concern is assertions from the company and its leadership that they didn't use confidential third-party seller data to Amazon's advantage and didn't preference Amazon's...

