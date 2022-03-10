Snap Execs Minimized Apple Privacy Changes, Investor Says

By Katryna Perera (March 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Executives of Snap Inc., the company behind the photo-sharing app Snapchat, have been hit with a shareholder derivative suit in California federal court over claims that they lied to investors about how damaging changes in Apple Inc.'s privacy features would be to the app's advertising revenue, and that they engaged in insider trading. Snap shareholder Tim Dodds filed his complaint on Tuesday against the company's CEO Evan Spiegel, Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen, Chief Technology Officer Robert Murphy and 10 other executives or directors. Dodds' complaint asserts counts of breaches of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, abuse of control, gross mismanagement, and...

