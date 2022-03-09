Mass. Justices Open To Legalizing Doctor-Assisted Suicide

By Chris Villani (March 9, 2022, 2:48 PM EST) -- Justices on Massachusetts' top court suggested Wednesday that state law may have evolved to the point of recognizing a terminally ill person's right to die, as it considered the appeal of a doctor with stage 4 prostate cancer. During a hearing at the Supreme Judicial Court, several justices seemed sympathetic to the arguments put forth by Roger Kligler, a physician who is facing a potentially painful death. A lower court held that it's the job of the legislature to establish a right to doctor-assisted suicide, but some justices questioned whether the state could continue to ban the practice even as they...

