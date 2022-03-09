Mass. Court Doubts Free Speech Lets Exxon End Climate Suit

By Chris Villani (March 9, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil Corp. appeared unlikely Wednesday to derail a suit by the Massachusetts attorney general alleging it lied about the effects of climate change, as the state's top court hinted that a free speech law cited by the company does not apply. The Supreme Judicial Court doubted Exxon could use Massachusetts' anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation statute to slam the brakes on Attorney General Maura Healey's suit claiming the energy giant misled both consumers and investors through its statements about a shifting climate. Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court seemed skeptical of ExxonMobil's argument that it needs to participate in public discourse on energy...

