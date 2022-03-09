Black Staffer Accuses NJ State Bar Of Race Discrimination

By Matt Perez (March 9, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- The New Jersey State Bar Association was hit Monday with a racial discrimination lawsuit in state court from a Black staff member alleging that she has been repeatedly denied a promotion and salary increase, saying the organization instead hired a less qualified white candidate over her. Plaintiff Tamika Wilson, who has been with the bar association since 2007, further claimed that her direct supervisor, Denise Gallo, retaliated against her after Wilson told a colleague that she felt uncomfortable with Gallo's decision to use cotton bolls as a decoration at a retreat in Savannah, Georgia, in 2016. After Wilson met with the...

