Personal Finance App Acorns Lands Nearly $2B Valuation

By McCord Pagan (March 9, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Personal finance app Acorns said Wednesday it is valued at nearly $2 billion as part of a funding round that included investors TPG, BlackRock and Greycroft and comes about two months after the financial technology startup's canceled go-public deal. Acorns Grow Inc. said in a joint statement with Latham & Watkins LLP-led TPG that it raised $300 million in the round, which will be used for matters such as adding customizable portfolios, crypto options and bringing on more customers. In January, Acorns and special purpose acquisition company Pioneer Merger Corp. said they were canceling their proposed merger, which would have valued...

