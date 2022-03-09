NJ Diocese Can Depose Abuse Survivors But Not Their Attys

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 9, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Catholic diocese forced into Chapter 11 by a barrage of clergy sex abuse lawsuits can depose survivors in order to evaluate the validity their claims but can't question their attorneys, a bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr. partially granted the motion to quash subpoenas the Diocese of Camden served to Jeff Anderson & Associates and Levy Baldante Finney & Rubenstein PC, ruling that the depositions could proceed but that only the claimants could testify. In his ruling, the judge also declared the diocese's related document requests to be overbroad or barred by privilege....

