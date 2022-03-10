Rehab Center Can't Duck Ex-Patient's Claim Over Assault

By Mike Curley (March 10, 2022, 12:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court won't let a Turnersville rehabilitation facility escape counterclaims from a former patient in a suit stemming from that patient's assault against another person, saying the counterclaims relate back to the original plaintiff's suit, and thus are not time-barred. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a trial court decision denying Recovery at the Crossroads' bid to dismiss counterclaims from Michael Gitelis, which he filed against the facility after Crossroads sued him in a third-party complaint as part of a suit by Eileen Segal. According to the opinion, Gitelis had been a patient at...

