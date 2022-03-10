Miller & Martin Denied Ga. High Court Review In Trust Dispute

By Emily Sides (March 10, 2022, 2:19 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has refused to review a lower court's decision that found Miller & Martin PLLC and the widow of the firm's former attorney must face malpractice claims alleging the midsize firm helped former trustees steal millions from a wealthy family's trusts. The state's high court said Tuesday it wouldn't consider a Georgia Court of Appeals decision last June that affirmed a trial court ruling that claims about the firm and a late attorney's alleged conduct while representing two former trustees of the Bunzl family trusts could be brought by the new trustee, Gus H. Small, and two trust-owned companies. Small and...

