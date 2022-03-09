Treasury Urges Justices To Reject States' SALT Cap Challenge

By Asha Glover (March 9, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit correctly determined that Congress acted within its power when lawmakers imposed the federal cap on state and local tax deductions, counsel for the U.S. Treasury Department told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. There is no constitutional principle obligating Congress to provide for any SALT deduction, Treasury said, urging the justices to deny a certiorari petition from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland. Treasury also argued that Congress is not precluded from imposing a new limit on the deduction nor does the cap constitute coercion of the states in violation of the 10th Amendment. "The court of appeals correctly...

