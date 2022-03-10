AT&T Says Ex-Worker Waived Class Claims In Age Bias Suit

By Matthew Santoni (March 10, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A former AT&T worker can't pursue class or collective action claims that the company discriminated against older workers, because a severance agreement she fought to get the court to recognize contained language specifically waiving such actions, AT&T has argued. Patrice Kantz, who sued AT&T in January 2020 under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act for allegedly reassigning older workers to offices it then shuttered, had gotten a Philadelphia federal court and the Third Circuit to agree that an arbitration agreement in her employment contract was superseded by her severance agreement, so she wasn't forced into arbitration. But AT&T argued Wednesday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS