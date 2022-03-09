Impossible Foods Serves Up Meat-Replicating Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 9, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Impossible Foods lodged an infringement suit Wednesday in Delaware federal court that accuses a rival of ripping off a patent for a beef-replicating ingredient to launch a plant-based alternative to hamburger meat. Impossible Foods Inc. said in its complaint that competitor Motif Foodworks Inc. infringed its patent covering a yeast-derived ingredient that mimics a meat molecule known as heme, which is responsible for the taste, color and texture of beef. According to the filing, Motif swiped the company's "closely guarded flavor secret," which is the basis for Impossible's plant-based "Impossible Burger," and rebranded it as a new product called "Hemami," which...

