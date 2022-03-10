Baker Donelson Adds Former Health Care Co. GC In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (March 10, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC snagged a longtime vice president and general counsel of a long-term care company to be an of counsel in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office. The firm announced Wednesday that it hired attorney Sandra Adams. She represents long-term care and senior living operators, helping with their strategic, regulatory and operational recruitment matters. Health care "is such an important part of our society. It's a very diverse industry, all types of health care delivery, always changing and ripe for new technologies," Adams told Law360. "It's just a very dynamic industry, and I became very passionate about long-term...

