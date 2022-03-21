SEC Unveils Long-Awaited Climate Disclosure Proposal

By Al Barbarino (March 21, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a long-awaited rule proposal Monday that would impose new climate-related disclosure requirements on public companies, requiring them to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and the business risks related to severe weather events and the transition to a lower carbon footprint. In a public webcast, commission members including Chair Gary Gensler and staffers made the case that the proposal would help bring investors crucial information regarding companies' climate risks. The vote was 3-1, with the SEC's three Democratic members voting yes, and the sole Republican commissioner, Hester Peirce, dissenting. The rules would require reporting of so-called Scope...

