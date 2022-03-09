Feds Accused Of 'Reckless' Push To Get Bannon Atty Records

By Justin Wise (March 9, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Steve Bannon has accused federal prosecutors of "shocking" misconduct in their effort to get his defense counsel's email and phone records before charging the former Trump adviser with contempt of Congress, including by allegedly making false representations to a court to obtain email records. In a Tuesday motion in D.C. federal court, Bannon claimed that government officials used grand jury subpoenas to obtain email records from multiple addresses that had no link to his defense attorney, Robert J. Costello, other than that Costello shared a name with them. Prosecutors and FBI agents working on the case simply made up email addresses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS