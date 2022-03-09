IRS Beats FOIA Suit Over Slaughterhouse Immigration Raid

By Theresa Schliep (March 9, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center and National Immigration Law Center cannot obtain IRS records relating to an immigration raid on a slaughterhouse because they constitute tax return information that's barred from disclosure, a D.C. federal court said Wednesday. The Internal Revenue Service is not obligated to release the records to the two legal organizations in response to their Freedom of Information Act request seeking records on the raid, which is the subject of a separate lawsuit against the agency, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said in an opinion. The records sought — including interview materials, law enforcement communications and visual...

