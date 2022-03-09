Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Urged To Pass On Spire's Fight To Retain Permit

By Morgan Conley (March 9, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- An environmental group urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to skip Spire Inc.'s challenge of a D.C. Circuit order invalidating a key permit for its St. Louis-area pipeline, maintaining the lower court made the right call.

The Environmental Defense Fund successfully convinced the D.C. Circuit to invalidate a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission construction permit for the now-completed 65-mile gas pipeline. The group is now defending that victory, telling the justices that the D.C. Circuit selected the right remedy after determining FERC unlawfully rubber-stamped the $286 million project.

EDF told the justices there is no reason for them to take up...

