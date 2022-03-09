9th Circ. Judge Pans State-US Law Mismatch In Rape Case

By Alyssa Aquino (March 9, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ordered the Board of Immigration Appeals on Wednesday to decide if an immigrant's rape conviction bars deportation relief, with a dissenting judge saying the decision only delays the "unpalatable" conclusion that the man can seek a removal waiver. The BIA ruled in 2012 that a green card holder fighting deportation, Ivan Valdez Amador, was ineligible for cancellation of removal based on a 2010 conviction under a California state law. The board found that the law criminalizes several types of nonconsensual sex and could be split into parts, and used information from Amador's criminal case to determine that his...

