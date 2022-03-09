CDC Told To Keep Story Straight In HIV Patent Fight

By Andrew Karpan (March 9, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- In a ruling unsealed Wednesday, a federal judge told government researchers to provide more consistent testimony regarding how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention managed intellectual property related to research behind an HIV treatment that both the CDC and Gilead Sciences Inc. later claimed to have invented. The latest ruling in the dispute came from U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Charles F. Lettow, one of two judges in two separate courts who are overseeing the patent ownership spat between the federal government and Gilead. The company had come under legal and political fire over its choice to market its...

