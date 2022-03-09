Ga. Justices Won't Review Suspended Judge's Ethics Case

By Rosie Manins (March 9, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has denied a suspended state appellate judge's petition to take an ethics case against him from the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, which the judge argues has no authority over his pre-judicial conduct. The state Supreme Court said in an order Tuesday that suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian A. Coomer's January petition must be dismissed because it doesn't trigger the court's limited ability to take cases before they're considered by a lower court. Judge Coomer wanted the justices to consider the commission's authority to investigate his conduct as an attorney and state lawmaker and to bring formal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS