EEOC Says Chipotle Manager Sexually Assaulted Workers

By Abby Wargo (March 10, 2022, 1:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit Chipotle with a suit in federal court accusing the Mexican fast-food chain of allowing a manager at a location in Washington state to sexually harass and assault several young female employees. On Wednesday, the EEOC filed the lawsuit on behalf of a 17-year-old female employee and several other young female employees who said they experienced ongoing sexual harassment at a Chipotle location in Sammamish, Washington. The suit alleged the store did nothing to stop the misconduct in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. "Teen workers comprise a large segment of the...

