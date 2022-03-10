La. Bill Would Create Mediation Program For Hurricane Claims

By Eli Flesch (March 10, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- Louisiana policyholders would be able to request mediation with their insurance companies to help resolve disputes over hurricane damages of up to $50,000 under a proposed bill that experts say has drawbacks but could strengthen the claims process. S.B. 212, prefiled last week by Louisiana state Sen. Jeremy Stine, R-Calcasieu Parish, would allow homeowners to request mediation in residential property disputes following named storms that cause officials to declare a state of emergency. Insurance experts said the bill could provide another way for policyholders to recoup losses, especially in low-lying areas like Calcasieu Parish, but also emphasized that the bill comes...

