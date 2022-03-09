NY Judge Tosses Selsun Blue False Ad Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 9, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge tossed a proposed class action accusing Chattem Inc. of misleading consumers into believing its Selsun Blue shampoo contained only "natural" ingredients, saying the toiletry manufacturer was upfront about using salicylic acid that's "anything but safe and healthy." U. S. District Judge Gary R. Brown opened his Wednesday order bashing salicylic acid, the key ingredient of Selsun Blue, as a "very harmful substance," quoting a more than 100-year-old Canadian report that offhandedly mentioned the chemical. It therefore makes no sense how Jimmy Mustakis, who filed suit against Chattem and hoped to represent a nationwide class, would be...

