Sheppard Mullin Nabs 5 Life Sci Pros From Loeb & Loeb

By Adam Lidgett (March 9, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has landed a quintet from Loeb & Loeb LLP to bolster its bench of experts focused on issues relating to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the life sciences arena. Former Loeb & Loeb lawyers Scott S. Liebman, Dominick P. DiSabatino, Eve Costopoulos and Alexandra Kitson, along with regulatory specialist Jeremiah Miah, have made the move to Sheppard Mullin, according to a March 9 announcement. Liebman joins the firm as a partner, having led the team, Sheppard Mullin said. DiSabatino will be based in Washington, D.C., while the other four will work out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS