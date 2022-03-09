Biden Nominates Navajo Member To Serve As IHS Director

By Joyce Hanson (March 9, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated the Indian Health Service's Navajo Area director to oversee the entire IHS, making his pick after the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has gone for more than a year without an appointed leader. Nominee Roselyn Tso, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, oversees the health care system for 244,000 American Indians in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah in her current position, according to the agency. If she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Tso will manage 15,000 IHS employees and a 2022 budget that may total almost $8.5 billion, an...

