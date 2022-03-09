University Can't Ditch Row Over Calls To Reassigned Numbers

By Allison Grande (March 9, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge refused Wednesday to let Liberty University escape a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully placing prerecorded calls to reassigned phone numbers, rejecting the university's argument that the consent it had obtained from the previous owner of the plaintiff's number was enough to release it from liability. In moving for summary judgment on plaintiff Joerella Elleby's claim that the school had violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling cellphones without the current phone number owner's permission, Liberty University argued that it could not be held liable for these allegedly unlawful prerecorded calls because it had...

