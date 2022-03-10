Winsor Sues Grand Eternity Over $4.1M Loan Agreement

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 10, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts limited liability company filed an arbitration complaint against Grand Eternity Ltd., a limited liability company based in the British Virgin Islands, over a $4.1 million loan agreement finalized in Hong Kong. In a complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday, Winsor Holdings LLC requested that the court enforce a 2018 loan agreement where Grand Eternity loaned it $4.1 million under Hong Kong law. Any dispute arising from the agreement, Winsor argued, should be brought before the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center, not other courts, something that Grand Eternity has allegedly disregarded. The loan was guaranteed by Hannes Smarason, owner...

