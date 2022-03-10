IFIT Ruling May Give Future IP Damages Litigants A Workout

By Robert Sloss (March 10, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- Although there is a split among district courts as to whether filing a patent infringement complaint provides notice to a defendant of its infringing conduct sufficient to support a claim of willful infringement, the majority view is that notice based on the filing of a complaint cannot serve as the foundation for a willful infringement claim.[1] Many practitioners probably assume that knocking out allegations of willful infringement will also doom a claim for enhanced damages under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 284, because enhanced damages are usually linked to willful infringement. As it turns out, such an assumption may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS