CSX Secures Quick Win In Ex-Exec's Severance Pay Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 10, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge granted CSX Transportation Inc. a win in a former executive's suit claiming the rail company flouted federal benefits law by denying him severance, finding the executive's challenges weren't enough to deter her from accepting a magistrate judge's recommendation to do so. In Wednesday's Florida federal court order, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard signed off on U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte C. Richardson's February recommendation to grant CSX's motion for summary judgment on Bryan Rhode's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, and deny Rhode's dueling motion for summary judgment. While Rhode had lodged objections to the magistrate judge's report and recommendation, arguing that handing...

